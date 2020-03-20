US Marshals, SLED agents arrest man in connection to a March 15th homicide on Success Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to a suspicious death that happened on Success Street in North Charleston.

Agents from the US Marshals Task Force and the State Law Enforcement Division apprehended John Joseph Erb early Friday morning near Myrtle Beach for his involvement in the death of another man.

North Charleston Police responded to a residence on Success Street on March 15th in response to a deceased subject.

When officers arrived, a man and woman were yelling “He’s dead! He’s on the floor!” while pointing to the back of the residence.

A man’s body was located inside lying on the floor on his back.

According to an incident report, the man had two lacerations on the right side of his face that were actively bleeding and a deformity on the right side of his skull.

Officers performed a protective sweep of the area, but no one was located within the residence.

That person was later identified as 37-year-old Donald Blake of North Charleston. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is being withheld because of the active investigation.

Erb is being charged with murder in the case. He is expected to appear before a bond court judge on Saturday.