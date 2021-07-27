USCG asks mariners to inspect VHF marine radios as for faulty distress signal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Jan. 21, 2004)-Justin Labonte, at the helm of a Coast Guard 27-foot SAFE boat in Charleston Harbor. USCG photo by PA1 Scott Carr

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard (USCG) Seventh District is asking mariners in the Hilton Head and Beaufort areas to inspect their VHF marine radios, as multiple faulty distress calls have been picked up over the past few months.

According to the USCG, watchstanders at Sector Charleston received the first call on April 26, and the signal “has since been transmitted intermittently, causing interference with marine radio traffic.”

The signal is originating “from an unregistered VHF radio displaying a maritime mobile service identity (MMSI) address of 100000001.”

The USCG says that “false distress calls have the potential to mask genuine distress calls and overwhelm the search and rescue systems’ ability to respond to emergencies.”

Anyone with information about the faulty radio is asked to contact USCG Sector Charleston at (843) 740-7050.