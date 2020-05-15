USCG assists fishing vessel taking on water near Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Coast Guard Sector Charleston assisted the Norris L, a 44-foot fishing vessel, when it began taking on water Thursday night.
According to the US Coast Guard (USCG), Sector Charleston command center received a call at 10:20 p.m. from the Norris L, which was around 60 miles southeast of Charleston. The two person crew reported that they were taking on water .
Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) to assist.
The Dolphin aircrew delivered a dewatering pump and launched a rescue swimmer to help the Norris L crew set it up. USCG reports that the water level appeared to be lowering before the Dolphin aircrew “departed the scene due to fuel.” They also left the Norris L crew with a handheld radio.
The Norris L crew was supposed to return to port “once the water was down below the batteries and alternator.” Due to “intermittent communication between Sector Charleston and the Norris L crew,” Sector Charleston launched the RB-M, which arrived on scene around 4:48 a.m.
The RB-M embarked the Norris L crew and the vessel was “left at anchor with navigation lights energized.” The crew was transported to shore, and the owner of the Norris L is “arranging for a sister ship to tow it into port.”