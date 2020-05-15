USCG assists fishing vessel taking on water near Charleston

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flys over the Savannah River entrance March. 15, 2019, as the Cutter Eagle transits down the Savannah River towards Savannah, Georgia. Air Station Savannah welcomed the Eagle crew as they arrived in Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Coast Guard Sector Charleston assisted the Norris L, a 44-foot fishing vessel, when it began taking on water Thursday night.

According to the US Coast Guard (USCG), Sector Charleston command center received a call at 10:20 p.m. from the Norris L, which was around 60 miles southeast of Charleston. The two person crew reported that they were taking on water .

Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) to assist.

The Dolphin aircrew delivered a dewatering pump and launched a rescue swimmer to help the Norris L crew set it up. USCG reports that the water level appeared to be lowering before the Dolphin aircrew “departed the scene due to fuel.” They also left the Norris L crew with a handheld radio.

The Norris L crew was supposed to return to port “once the water was down below the batteries and alternator.” Due to “intermittent communication between Sector Charleston and the Norris L crew,” Sector Charleston launched the RB-M, which arrived on scene around 4:48 a.m.

The RB-M embarked the Norris L crew and the vessel was “left at anchor with navigation lights energized.” The crew was transported to shore, and the owner of the Norris L is “arranging for a sister ship to tow it into port.”