USCG Cutter Hamilton returns to Charleston following three-month European deployment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cutter Hamilton on Friday returned to Charleston following a 97 day deployment to the Mediterranean and Black Seas in support of the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet.

The Hamilton was the first such USCG vessel to transit the Black Sea since 2008, when the USCG Cutter Dallas made the journey.

Commanding Officer Captain Timothy Cronin said that there was some excited anticipation ahead of the operation:

“We knew the stakes could be high, we knew the consequences could be high, but this crew was well prepared, well trained for that mission.” Capt. Timothy Cronin

Despite the potential challenges, Captain Cronin said the crew “knocked it out of the park — as expected.”

A successful mission was important not only to the United States, but to our NATO allies as well.

While underway, the Hamilton conducted training exercises with forces from Italy, Georgia, Ukraine, Malta, Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria.

VALLETTA, Malta — The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) is conducting a port visit in Valletta, Malta, May 17-20, 2021, following at sea engagements with the armed forces of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea. (Courtesy photo)

210429-G-G0108-1013 BLACK SEA April 29, 2021, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter conducts post-flight procedures on the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) in the Black Sea, April 29, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

210429-G-ID129-1002 BLACK SEA (April 29, 2021) Tie-down crew members take off the lines holding the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to the flight deck before taking off aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), April 28, 2021, in the Black Sea. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

210502-G-ID129-1133 BLACK SEA (May 2, 2021) USCGC Hamilton’s (WMSL 753) 35-foot LRI-II cutter boat crew conduct simulated towing exercises with Georgian coast guard vessel Dioskuria (P 25) and Ochamchire (P 23) in the Black Sea while the U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew flies overhead, May 2, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

ODESA, Ukraine (May 10, 2021) The command of Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) and Ukrainian dignitaries hold a press conference on the pier in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

210502-G-G0108-1335 BLACK SEA (May 2, 2021) USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) and Georgian coast guard vessels Ochamchire (P 23) and Dioskuria (P n25) conduct underway maneuvers in the Black Sea, May 2, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

210502-G-ID129-1072 BLACK SEA (May 2, 2021) Georgian coast guard vessel Dioskuria (P 25) and USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) conduct passing and communication exercises in the Black Sea while the U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew flies overhead, May 2, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

BLACK SEA (April 30, 2021) Agusta Bell AB 212 helicopter assigned to TCG Turgutreis (F 241), a Yavuz-class frigate, conducts flight operations with USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) in the Black Sea, April 30, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

BLACK SEA (April 30, 2021) Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Maurido looks out to TCG Turgutreis (F 241) while aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) as they conduct passing and communication exercises in the Black Sea, April 30, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

BLACK SEA (April 30, 2021) USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) and TCG Turgutreis (F 241) conduct passing and communication exercises in the Black Sea, April 30, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – 210508-G-ID129-1166 BLACK SEA (May 8, 2021) USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) and Ukrainian Sea Guard vessel Kuropiatnikov (BG 50) conduct underway maneuvers in the Black Sea while Hamilton’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter detachment aircrew conducts flight operations, May 8, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – 210517-G-ID129-1211 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 17, 2021) Members from Malta armed forces observe how the Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations aboard the Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), May 17, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2021) Members from the Malta armed forces conduct simulated hoisting operations with Agusta Westland AW139 on the flight deck of USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 20, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 22, 2021) Seaman Cheyenne Solis Headlam looks out from the bridge as they transit out of the Mediterranean Sea, May 22, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — Members from the armed forces of Malta observe how the Coast Guard conducts helicopter operations aboard USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753), May 17, 2021. Hamilton is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

Operating in a hotly contested area, ensuring cohesive operations and strong military partnerships is critical to support a free maritime domain. Captain Cronin says that through the operations, “we exercise our right to freedom of navigation and ensure that the world knows that the Black Sea isn’t owned by just one country, it’s open to all.”

Members of the crew remarked on the success of the historic mission, not just operationally, but in relationships built with international allies.

According to Captain Cronin, “it starts with conversations, it includes training, it includes capacity building, it includes being able to communicate with each other.”

In addition to exchanging best practices, the crew said that they enjoyed exchanging customs, pins, and patches with their counterparts from different countries.

The Hamilton will remain in port for the next three months as it undergoes routine repairs and updates ahead of its next drug interdiction deployment.