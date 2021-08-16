USCG Cutter James returns to Charleston after counter-drug patrol in Eastern Pacific

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James navigates through the Charleston Harbor Jan. 28, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. During the USCGC James’ last patrol, the crew managed to seize over nine tons of cocaine destined for the U.S. The vessel is named after an American sea captain, Joshua James, who is credited with saving countless lives out at sea throughout his lifetime in the 19th century.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) James on Saturday returned to Charleston following an 82-day patrol of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The James and partners were engaged in counter-drug operations.

During the operation, the James and a helicopter crew “successfully interdicted 11 drug-smuggling vessels and seized or disrupted nearly 13,608 kilograms of cocaine.

It also “executed two search and rescue cases off the coast of Florida, saving eight distressed mariners over Memorial Day weekend.”

Commanding officer, Captain Todd Vance, said that the patrol “highlights [the] crew’s continued commitment to protecting the maritime border from our adversaries.” He continued, saying “the James crew demonstrated supreme resilience and the results of their exceptional performance are being showcased today.”