USCG Cutter James returns to Charleston after counter-drug patrol in Eastern Pacific

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) James on Saturday returned to Charleston following an 82-day patrol of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
The James and partners were engaged in counter-drug operations.
During the operation, the James and a helicopter crew “successfully interdicted 11 drug-smuggling vessels and seized or disrupted nearly 13,608 kilograms of cocaine.
It also “executed two search and rescue cases off the coast of Florida, saving eight distressed mariners over Memorial Day weekend.”
Commanding officer, Captain Todd Vance, said that the patrol “highlights [the] crew’s continued commitment to protecting the maritime border from our adversaries.” He continued, saying “the James crew demonstrated supreme resilience and the results of their exceptional performance are being showcased today.”