USCG protecting SC coast through ‘Operation Bubba Gump’

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Charleston crew offloads gear from a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium after conducting patrols for Operation Bubba Gump at Sector Charleston, S.C. Aug. 29, 2020. Operation Bubba Gump is a joint agency operation that deals with the protection and enforcement of state and federal fishing regulations with a focus on shrimping fishery.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the US Coast Guard Sector Charleston are participating in Operation Bubba Gump, a joint state and federal initiative to enforce fishing regulations, especially with regard to shrimping.

During the patrol of the Charleston harbor, “nine different Coast Guard units partnered with SC and Georgia’s Departments of Natural Resources, the SC Law Enforcement Division, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement to patrol the waterways.”

Lt. j.g. Allison Rychtanek explained that sustainable harvesting is essential to the maritime industry. She also said that “according to the NOAA, shrimp is one of the highest value marine species with a landing value of $496 million in 2018.”

Conducting the harbor patrol “helps ensure the stability of a critical food source for the American people and raises awareness and education about the industry.”

The exercise also serves as a training opportunity for those participating. USCG Sector Charleston Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class, Anthony Santelli, said that while they “don’t do a lot of fishery boardings…at the station….going out there” provides that experience.