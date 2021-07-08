USCG rescues 5 people stranded on Otter Island after Tropical Storm Elsa set boat adrift

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Air Station Savannah crew on Wednesday rescued five people stranded on Otter Island, near Edisto.

According to the USCG, the group had grounded their 21-foot Carolina skiff on Otter Island, but it was set adrift by inclement weather from Tropical Storm Elsa.

One man swam out to try and retrieve the skiff, but was rescued by fishing vessel Holly Marie. He then radioed the USCG and informed them that the rest of his group was stranded on the island.

The USCG launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rescue the group, and transported them to Charleston Executive Airport. No injuries were reported.

Petty Officer First Class David Micallef took the opportunity to remind boaters that it is “imperative [to] pay close attention to marine weather forecasts and avoid taking to the water when inclement weather is on the horizon.”

