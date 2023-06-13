CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Monday rescued a man from a grounded boat in Bulls Bay.

According to the USCG, a call came in around 5:00 p.m. reporting the grounded vessel.

Via USCG

An Isle of Palms Fire Department airboat crew responded, but was unable to reach the man due to the shallow water.

An Air Station Savannah helicopter crew was then sent to rescue the man, who was taken to the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport without injury.

“The tidal fluctuations in our area can be extreme and prevent even shallow water rescue boats from being able to reach you in some areas,” said Lt. Tucker Williams, Air Station Savannah copilot on the case.

Williams encouraged all boaters to be aware of the tides and maintain a safe speed in unfamiliar water.