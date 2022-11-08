CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Tuesday set Port Condition X-Ray for ports in Charleston as impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to reach the Lowcountry as early as Tuesday evening.

X-Ray means that ports and facilities remain open to commercial traffic and transfer operations for the time being.

However, vessels bound for ports on the southeast coast “may not be able to safely offload and depart the port within 24 hours prior to threatening winds making landfall.”

Additionally, “all ocean-going vessels, barges, and pleasure crafts should make plans to depart the port or seek safe harbor,” according to the USCG.

Coastal impacts — such as high surf, erosion, rip currents, and coastal flooding — could begin Tuesday evening.

Cloud cover and winds will start to increase for much of the Lowcountry during the day on Wednesday.

The worst of the weather is expected early Thursday morning, when the shield of rain will approach the South Carolina coast and spread across the state.

Nicole is expected to clear relatively quickly and could be mostly out of the area by Friday afternoon.