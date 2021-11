AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Forest Service is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn in McClellanville on Wednesday.

The burn will take place along Forest Service Roads 211/211D near Highway 45.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the burn is planned for 665 acres.

Those living in the Awendaw and McClellanville areas may see or smell smoke.