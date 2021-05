GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery and shootout at a Goose Creek bowling alley.

Goose Creek police say four people were robbed at gunpoint while leaving the Royal Lanes Bowling Alley last month. The victims were approached by four suspects, and when one of the victims attempted to run away, authorities say one of the suspect’s fired shots at them.