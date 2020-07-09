USPS: Employee at Mount Pleasant Post Office tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee at the Mount Pleasant Post Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

An official with the United States Postal Service confirmed the information to News 2 after viewers reached out to us about the positive case.

“We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the facility, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available,” said Rick Badie with the USPS.

Badie said they will be in contact with local health officials.