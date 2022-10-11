MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ex-USS Clamagore submarine will be towed from Patriots Point Friday for the final phase of its recycling project.

The World War II submarine was commissioned in 1945 as a Balao-class submarine before being converted into a Guppy II then III configuration. After being decommissioned in 1975, it opened as a museum at Patriots Point in 1981.

The Clamagore’s condition has worsened during its time at Patriots Point, with a 2019 assessment estimating a minimum repair cost of $9 million.

Patriots Point Executive Director, Dr. Rorie Cartier, explained that the organization has limited funds and that money would likely be better spent elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, we cannot financially sustain the maintenance of three historic vessels. The USS Yorktown and USS Laffey also need repair, and we are fighting a never-ending battle against the corrosion that comes from being submerged in saltwater,” he said.

Officials began dismantling the Clamagore in March of 2022, with most of the parts expected to be recycled.

The final step of the recycling process involves towing the Clamagore to Norfolk, Virginia. In preparation for the trip, officials removed heavy materials, such as 504 batteries each weighing 900 pounds.

Once in Virginia, the remainder of the materials will be recycled.