Vaccination clinic hosted by the City of Charleston, Harris Teeter and Gaillard Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a vaccination clinic in Charleston hosted by the City of Charleston, Harris Teeter and the Gaillard Center.

The clinic will be held at the Gaillard Center in Downtown Charleston and is for those in phase 1A. Participants must make an appointment to be part of the clinic through Harris Teeter’s website.

Harris Teeter pharmacists will be administering the shots for the clinic.

The clinic was originally planned as a three day clinic, but now will only consist of one day due to the winter weather causing vaccine shipping delays.

To register for the clinic, click here.

