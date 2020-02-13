Vape detectors installed in Charleston school

Charleston County, S.C. – WCBD – The Charleston County School District has confirmed vape detectors have been installed in one Charleston County High School as part of a pilot program.

The school district has not released the name of the high school to protect the effectiveness of the program.

It is confirmed the vape detectors have been installed.

The installation comes after Florence Public School District One installed 12 vape detectors in bathrooms across all schools.

The sensors can detect chemicals like tobacco, THC, ammonia, and chlorine.

If a student vapes near a sensor a silent alarm will be sent to the school resource officer with the location and substance recorded.

The school district will wait for results before deciding whether or not to install the vape detectors in other schools.