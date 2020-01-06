Vape shop owner comments on flavored E-Cigarettes Ban

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Vape stores across the country have until the end of the month to clear their shelves of fruit and mint flavored e-cigarette cartridges. ​

On Thursday, the Trump administration passed the federal ban in effort to stop teenagers from using vaping products. ​

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 5 million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2019. ​

The newly banned flavored vaping cartridges are small enough to hide in pockets. ​

One local vape shop owner believes the concealability of the product allows middle and high schoolers to get away with underage smoking. ​

The South Carolina Vaper Association think more should be done, like banning products from gas stations. ​

“I’m sure the owners of these convenient stores even the worked don’t wake up and say I’m going to sell to an underage person but the fact of the matter is 95% of the age violations are on c stores nope vape shops​​,” says Stephen Clemson, the owner of Planet Vape.

By the end of the month those flavored cartridges will be banned, then consumers will only be able to buy menthol or tobacco e-cigarette products.