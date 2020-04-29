Vehicle crashes into Murray Drive family’s yard, caught on Ring Video Doorbell

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A disturbing video of a car flipping multiple times into a Hanahan family’s yard was caught on video. However, this is not the first time they’ve had a vehicle on their lawn.

Kevin and Bonnie Siembieda have been living on Murray Drive for almost 3 years. In that amount of time, they’ve seen a number of crashes, skids, and wrecks very close to their yard.

“Next thing you know, you’re hearing screeching brakes and all of a sudden there’s a car in the middle of your yard,” says Bonnie.

After the 3rd instance, they decided to install a Ring Video Doorbell. That’s how they captured this disturbing video from last week at 2:00 in the morning while they were asleep.

“They slid by the fire hydrant, turned and started rotating and flipped about 3 times before it landed. Somebody got ejected, and slid underneath the vehicle. That person is lucky to be alive. I’m so happy they were able to get up again.” she says.

Tire tracks are still in the grass, the fence is knocked over, broken glass is everywhere and personal items from the driver’s car are still scattered on the lawn.







She says that they are waiting for the police report so they can handle the damage from this last incident, however, they fear that there’s a deeper problem at hand.

Drivers on Murray Drive are notorious for flying by the curve near their house; despite the 35 mph speed limit. They’ve been trying to find a solution but haven’t had any luck.

“From what I understand, they could put up a sign, they don’t think they could put up a barrier because they’d be scared that a driver could hit the barrier, it would cause more damage to the driver. But I’m scared that if they just keep turning they’re going to end up in my bedroom,” she says.

While they love their neighborhood, they hope that drivers will proceed with caution on Murray Drive until they can find a way to feel safe again.