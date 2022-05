CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling along Savannah Highway may experience some delays in traffic Thursday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle one fire prompted a northbound road closure of Savannah Highway.

The incident is near Colleton County.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Deputies said motorists should expect delays as they work the scene.

