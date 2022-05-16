CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit ended with a deadly crash on 1-26 early Monday morning.

Deputy with the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Ashley Phosphate Road and I-26 around 1 a.m. for reckless driving.

The vehicle took off heading eastbound on I-26, according to CCSO.

After stop sticks were deployed, the vehicle came to a stop near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit on I-26.

The driver fled on foot through traffic.

At 1:52 a.m. he was hit by a 2017 Ford F350 near the connector to Highway 52 and died at the scene.

The 2017 Ford F350 was traveling east and struck the pedestrian who was traveling south.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and MAIT is investigating the incident.