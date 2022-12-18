MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Sunday night to a fire at a Mount Pleasant mini-storage facility.

According to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD), units were dispatched to the Arby’s restaurant off of Jonnie Dodds Blvd for a reported structure fire.

Responding crews did not find a fire at Arby’s, but noticed flames coming from Mount Pleasant Mini Storage on Hospital Drive.

MPFD said that a truck, camper, and boat were all fully involved when they arrived.

The fire was under control as of 10:15 p.m., but units from MPFD, the Charleston Fire Department, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department remained on scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.