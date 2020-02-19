Vehicles, Waffle House struck by gunfire on Dorchester Road early Wednesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Waffle House on Dorchester Road early Wednesday morning.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired at the restaurant just after 3:30 a.m.

The victim told police he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car when he thought he heard some shots being fired, according to an incident report. He told police that he ran inside the building when his back glass shattered.

The report states officers observed at least five bullet holes in the vehicle. A nearby vehicle has also been struck twice and the Waffle House had been struck at least three times.

Officers who canvassed the area said they found nine 9mm shell casings at the corner of a carwash near the victim’s car.

The victim described the suspect has a black male wearing a black beanie, dark grey jacket, black pants and black shoes, but said he was unable to see who was shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.