Verde having ‘Saladbration,’ celebrating tenth anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The local healthy food spot, Verde, will celebrate its tenth anniversary on October 19, recognizing one decade of serving fresh greens to the Charleston community.

Verde’s “Saladbration” will feature their best salads and wraps for $3.65 on October 19th, where customers can purchase online only with a promotion code.

“It’s hard to truly wrap my mind around 10 years of Verde. When we opened we hoped we would make it a year, so when those first 365 days passed, we created the $3.65 Saladbration to cherish the milestone with our team and thank the community that had supported us each and every one of those days,” says co-owner Jennifer Ferrebee.

Guests will have to join the Verde V.I.Pea Invite List at eatatverde.com/bday and they can order one of Verde’s 12 signature favorites such as the Kale Caesar, Mesa Verde, and more.

Those who signed up will receive a promo code to use online to pick up their order at either one of Charleston’s four locations, or the Forest Acres location in Columbia.

Guests are allotted one signature creation.