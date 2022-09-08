MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post on Thursday recognized a Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) officer for saving a baby’s life last December.

PFC Jonathon Kinder responded to a call on December 7, 2021 regarding an infant that had stopped breathing during feeding.

By the time PFC Kinder arrived, the five-week-old girl had turned blue and lifeless.

PFC Kinder struck the baby’s back a few times and was able to clear her airway, restoring her ability to breathe.

PFC Kinder — accompanied by the baby and her family — was previously recognized by MPPD for his heroic actions, and on Thursday received the Life Saving Award from the VFW Post 10624.