CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Monday announced that the victim of an April shooting on Ashley Phosphate Road has died.

Jalen Gibbs (20) died July 22 at a Greenville rehabilitation facility. The cause of death was identified as a gunshot wound, which occurred on April 6. Gibbs was sitting in the car on Ashley Phosphate Road when he was shot shortly before 3:45 p.m.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) closed down a portion of the road for hours as they processed the scene.

As of July 25, no arrest has been made. NCPD is the investigating agency.