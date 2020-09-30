Victim in downtown convenience store shooting identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified David Wilson (41) as the victim of a shooting that took place Monday at a convenience store in Downtown Charleston.
Wilson was taken to MUSC, where he died on Tuesday.
The coroner identified the cause of death as a gunshot wound.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating.
Charges for Suhib Yousef, the suspect in the case, are being upgraded from attempted murder to murder. Yousef is set to have a bond hearing on Thursday.