CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim of a single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island as Kayla Mitchell (21) of Wadmalaw Island.

The cause of death was listed as “blunt-force injuries” caused by the wreck. Mitchell died on scene.

The crash happened on the 1400 block of Main Road around 12:51 a.m. Christmas Eve.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.