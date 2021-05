NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Sunday identified the victim of a May 8 shooting on Parana Street as Markel Maxwell (21) of North Charleston.

Maxwell died on scene from a gunshot wound.

He was found in a vehicle on the 5600 block of Parana street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday by North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officers, who were responding to calls of shots fired.

Officers tried to save Maxwell but were unsuccessful.

NCPD is investigating.