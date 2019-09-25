Victim transported to MUSC after early morning shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in North Charleston.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said officers were in the Chicora community when gunshots were heard around 1:15 a.m.

A short time later, Deckard said a call was received from 3211 Spruill Avenue in which the caller stated someone had been shot.

Officers responded to the scene and made contact with the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male victim did not provide many details about the incident. He was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.