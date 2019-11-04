Victim’s dog was shot and killed during attempted robbery on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim and their dog were shot during an attempted robbery outside a gas station on Dorchester Road on Saturday.

Authorities say the male victim was selling items outside the Cheap Way gas station when they were shot just before 4:30 p.m.

The victim’s dog was also shot and killed during that incident.

When police arrived, they found the victim sitting in an ice cooler near the front of the checkout counter, who told officers he had been shot in the groin area.

According to an incident report, the victim stated that a black male wearing all black with a face mask approached him with a gun and demanded money. It says the victim’s dog then lunged at the suspect, who in turn shot the dog and then turned the gun on the victim and fired multiple shots.

The report states officers reviewed surveillance video, which shows the shooting happening off-camera – along with a crowd of people running away from the area and the victim fall to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene.