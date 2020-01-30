Video: CCSO working to identify driver who almost ran over school crossing guard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver that “disregarded the lawful direction of a school crossing officer.”

According to CCSO, it happened at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science at 7:42 a.m. on Friday, January 24.

The vehicle may have had paper tags at the time of the incident, so officers are relying heavily on images and video of the vehicle to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.