CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to identify the person believed to be responsible for slashing tires on at least eight cars in the East Side community early Monday morning.

Videos show the unknown man slashing and stabbing tires, moving from car to car seemingly at random.

In one video, what sounds like air hissing out of the tire can be heard immediately after the first slash.

CPD says that it happened around 2:00 a.m. on February 21. The cars were parked on America Street, Cooper Street, Drake Street, and Columbus Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person or the investigation in general should contact CPD at (843) 743-7200 or (843) 720-3913.