Video: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry searching for fence vandals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is asking for the public’s help identifying three men caught on camera vandalizing a fence on the museum’s property.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday in the area of King and John Streets.

In the video, the group approaches the fence and one of the men kicks the fence, cause part of it to tilt backwards. Another man climbs over the fence while the first man keeps kicking and pushing the fence.

The initial offender continues beating the fence until he breaks multiple slats, creating a hole big enough for him and the third man to step through.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men is asked to contact the museum at communmity@explorecml.org.