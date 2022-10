MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) worked Friday to extinguish a truck that appeared to be engulfed in flames.

According to MPFD, the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. near the Gray Marsh subdivision.

The driver of a Ford F-150 had sawdust and other items in the bed of his truck, which apparently ignited while he was driving.

He tried to get to the fire station, but eventually pulled over and called for help.

No injuries were reported.