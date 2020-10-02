Video: Crews respond to vehicle fire near Jack’s Cosmic Dogs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department on Friday responded to a vehicle fire near Jack’s Cosmic Dogs on Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant.

According to the dispatch website, the fire was reported at 6:40 p.m.

We have reached out to the Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department and will provide updates as details become available.

