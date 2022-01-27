VIDEO: Detectives looking to identify person who stole gun from unlocked truck on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a person who was seen stealing a firearm from an unlocked vehicle on James Island.

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video captured a male opening the passenger door of a pick-up truck on Briarfield Avenue before removing a small handgun from the center console.

The incident happened just before midnight on January 14.

The sheriff’s office said the theft was reported the next day after the owner realized the gun was missing and the vehicle had been left unlocked.

Security cameras in the area showed what appeared to be the same male walking on the street, according to deputies.

“To help thwart thefts, we encourage residents to ensure valuables are removed and vehicles are locked when left unattended,” deputies said. “Most CCSO cases of firearm thefts from vehicles involve unlocked cars.”

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact CCSO Detective Will Muirheid at 843-554-2238 or emuirheid@charlestoncounty.org.