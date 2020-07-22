Video: New Awendaw fire station coming soon

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A new ~4,000 square foot fire station is on the way in Awendaw.

Awendaw Fire Station No. 7 will be located between Mount Pleasant and Awendaw, and will serve mainly the Paradise Island area.

It is expected to be complete by the end of the summer or early fall, and will feature many upgrades.

New safety features include a vent system that will help filter out cancerous materials, a heavy duty washing machine for gear, and a separate decontamination room.

Additionally, the station will have a space for an EMS vehicle, enabling quicker access to nearby patients.