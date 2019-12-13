VIDEO: North Charleston officer honored for saving the life of a 9-month-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was honored on Friday for his role in saving the life of a 19-month-old.

In October, Officer Riley was driving in his marked cruiser when he noticed a car driving erratically.

When he attempted to pull the vehicle over when he noticed the passenger in the car was frantic with a small child in her arms.

Once stopped, the passenger got out of the car and raced towards the officer holding a 19-month-old child.

Officer Riley observed the child choking and immediately began to perform life-saving efforts and was able to remove the item the child was choking on.

The family says they are now forever connected. In fact, the child’s grandparents adopted the officer as their own grandchild during Friday’s ceremony.

The little girl who was saved by Officer Riley is cousins with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, who got choked up as he thanked the officer from the stage.

As grandparents to Chief Burgess as well, they said it may do Officer Riley some good in the future when he may want to ask for a raise.

Officer Riley said he didn’t want the award but did appreciate the recognition and the family being at the ceremony.