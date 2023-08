CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released a video Friday showing its helicopter crashing near the Charleston International Airport earlier this week.

The video, taken from the Charleston International Airport, shows the helicopter – a 2012 407GX – in flight above the airfield grounds before crashing.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said pilot Lt. Scott Martray was returning to CCSO’s Aviation Unit office at Charleston International Airport after a flight to Sumter for routine maintenance.

The helicopter began to experience a malfunction and crashed at Joint Base Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, you can see emergency crews rushing over to the site of the crash, where they report finding the downed aircraft with significant damage.

Lt. Martray was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

He was released the following day and was recovering at home.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Lt. Martray remained in good spirits following the crash. He’s been employed with CCSO since 2006.

“We applaud Lt. Martray’s bravery in handling this emergency situation, and we thank police and rescue crews for their speedy response,” the sheriff’s office said in its update Friday afternoon.

The helicopter was removed from the crash site Tuesday evening. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.