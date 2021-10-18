Video shows former Charleston County detention officer shove inmate into booking cell

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Newly released video shows the moment a former Charleston County Detention Deputy shoved an inmate into a booking cell and onto the ground at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in 2020.

Aaron Turner Renaud, 38, injured two individuals during separate incidents while working as a detention deputy at the jail, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

One of those incidents, shown in video released by Charleston County, revealed the detention deputy dragging one inmate by what appears to be the collar of his jumpsuit, and throw him in a cell on October 18, 2020.

No other details about the incident were released with the video.

Renaud was employed with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office from February 19, 2016, to January 21, 2021.

A termination letter from the sheriff’s office states Renaud was unable to provide a reasonable explanation why there was no video of the incident from his body camera. It said the deputy admitted the juvenile was handcuffed and not resisting, nor did he post a threat.

Renaud is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and battery.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for a statement, we have not yet heard back.