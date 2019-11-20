Video shows man violently slam cat against wall at local grooming shop

WARNING: Some may find the contents of this story disturbing and upsetting.

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A video showing a disturbing act of animal abuse is circulating on social media.

Surveillance video, recorded in May of 2019, shows a man throw a cat against a wall at Carolina Grooming in West Ashley.

In the video, you can see two individuals working with animals inside the business when a man enters the room and begins holding the cat down for another groomer.

A little past seven minutes into the video, the cat becomes upset and the man attempts to restrain the animal before grabbing it by the back and slamming it against a wall and onto the floor.

“You can’t do that,” said one of the other groomers in the video. “I said let him go,” she said.

The company acknowledged the video in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Attention all customers. It has come to my attention that there is a video of a cat being mistreated at Carolina Grooming,” the post reads. “The owner of this cat lost his temper and flung The Cat when it bit him.”

The post went on to say the manager tried to hide the video and was fired once it was seen. “Now he’s using this video to ruin the shop’s reputation when he, in fact, was the one running the shop. He is also used fake Google accounts and has gotten friends to leave fake reviews,” the company posted.

Carolina Grooming has received hundreds of comments regarding the video.

You can watch the full video on YouTube by clicking here. Viewer discretion advised.

News 2 has reached out to local law enforcement, Caroling Grooming and the Charleston Animal Society. We will update this story as we learn more.