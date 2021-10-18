Charleston County Sheriff’s Office releases video from deadly deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley

Viewer discretion is advised

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday released video from a September 18 incident in which a man was fatally shot by a deputy.

Video shows law enforcement responding to a home on the 2500 block of Mona Avenue in West Ashely shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Deputies can be seen hiding behind cars as they try to assess the situation, which they initially believed involved a hostage. At one point, deputies can be heard saying that a man with a gun was moving through backyards before entering a home. Then, they reported a woman coming out of the house, followed by the man with a gun.

As the man walks through the front yard, a loud shot can be heard and deputies duck for cover as the suspect continues moving towards them and shooting in their direction.

Deputies then move to return fire, at which point the suspect is hit.

Afterwards, deputies move in to check on the suspect and the woman.

The suspect was identified as Jason Husted (47). He died at MUSC later that morning.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson recently announced that the deputy who fired the shots would not be charged, saying in part:

“Based upon my review of what SLED provided us, it appears that on September 18, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., multiple callers reported to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch that suspect Jason Husted was outside his residence … armed with a handgun and firing multiple gunshots at neighboring houses… After reviewing the evidence provided to me, it is abundantly clear that Deputy Vecchione, all other law enforcement officers on scene, Husted’s wife, and neighbors were in actual and imminent danger of death and or great bodily harm from Husted’s behavior.”