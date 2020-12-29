Video: West Ashley Grinch caught stealing Christmas presents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was caught on home security video stealing a package from the doorstep of a West Ashley home.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Monday at the Oasis at West Ashley apartment complex.

In the video, the man casually walks up to the home and takes the package from the front door, then walks away.

According to the home owner, the package contained Christmas presents for his daughter, from her grandfather. There were gift cards and clothing items in the package.

A Charleston Police Department report lists the value of the items at $300.

According to the report, the homeowner “believed this suspect to be the same suspect from recent thefts in the Shadowmoss subdivision.”