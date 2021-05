CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A video submitted to News 2 by Heather Jackson shows an alligator strolling across the path at Magnolia Plantation.

Jackson said that she was standing on the path and took a video of the alligator in the water to show just how close to shore it was.

Then, the alligator began coming towards Jackson.

It emerged from the water and crossed the path, heading right back into the water on the other side.