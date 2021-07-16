Vigils being held across South Carolina to honor late Rep. John Lewis

CORRECTS POLITICAL PARTY FROM REPUBLICAN TO DEMOCRAT – FILE – In this Thursday, May 10, 2007 file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in his office on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carolina For All on Saturday will host vigils across South Carolina to honor the legacy of late Representative John Lewis (D-GA) on the one year anniversary of his death.

The ‘Good Trouble Vigils for Democracy’ will coincide with other vigils being held in Lewis’s honor across the country.

The Charleston vigil will be held at Brittlebank Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to honoring Lewis’s accomplishments during his lifetime of service, participants will call on Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act.