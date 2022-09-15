MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will close a regional library in Mount Pleasant to undergo renovations as part of an ongoing referendum-funded project.

Village Library will be closing on October 1 at noon to receive new upgrades to the branch.

The branch will receive interior refreshments such as new paint, carpet, and furniture.

Renovations may take several months and any items placed on hold will be re-routed to the Mount Pleasant Library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.

Patrons can also have their items routed to another library by choosing an alternative location when placing a hold online or by calling any CCPL branch.

Village Library will not be open to returns while the branch is closed. Patrons can return items to any other open branch.