Virtual change of command ceremony to be held for JBC commander leaving to serve at Pentagon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will welcome Col. Marc E. Greene as the new commander of JBC and the 628 Air Base Wing.

Green is a command pilot who oversaw an airlift detachment in Southwest Asia. He has also served as the Chief of Strategy Development on the Joint Staff, and is a member of the Chairman’s Action Group. Most recently, he “served as commander of the 305th Operations Group at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.”

He will be taking over for Col. Terrence A. Adams, who has been at JBC since September of 2018. Col. Adams is leaving JBC to serve at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The virtual change of command ceremony will be presided over by Major General John R. Gofry II, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, only mission-critical personnel will be physically present, and will practice social distancing during the ceremony.

It will be livestreamed to the JBC Facebook Page on May 13, beginning at 11:00 a.m.