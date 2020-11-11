Virtual public hearing to begin Thursday for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A virtual public hearing will begin on Thursday for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project.

The goal is to lessen traffic between Paul Cantrell Boulevard in West Ashley and Virginia Avenue in North Charleston.

So far, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says they’ve been conducting research to find any potential issues that may appear during construction.

They have also reached out to nearby communities to hear some of their concerns about the construction project.

“Noise was very big concern and we have proposed noise walls that we’ll be showing as part of this public hearing to address some of those noise concerns,” said Joy Riley, a project manager for SCDOT.

If you cannot participate in the virtual hearing but want to weigh-in, you SCDOT will mail paper forms to you.

Visit www.526lowcountrycorridor.com to learn more.