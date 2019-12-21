Virtual Tour: Northbridge Baptist Church’s Live Nativity Scene

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s common to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Northbridge Baptist Church believes in the importance of remembering the spiritual aspect of Christmas.

For the last 6 years they have held a “live nativity scene” with actors, live animals and hand-made props. Church members say that each stage of the performance tells the story of Jesus’s life.

They use over 50 parish members as actors as well as live animals. Groups travel through the live performances and listen to scripture and music.

All of the props are hand-made and hand painted by church members. Communications Chair Jenna-Ley Jamison says that a lot of time and effort is put into the production.

“It’s really a big initiative that we do,” she says. “We like to showcase the miracle of Christmas. It starts at Christ-birth and ends at the Resurrection.”

Jamison says that their church is one of the only places in the Lowcountry that is holding a live nativity this year. She hopes that people will come and witness “the joy and the love and the passion.”

Their live nativity will be December 20-22 from 6-9 PM. The event is free and open to people of all ages.