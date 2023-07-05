ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers spent much of the morning cleaning up litter left behind after Tuesday’s large turnout for the Independence Day holiday.

The July 5 beach sweep coincided with Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew’s usual Wednesday Breakfast Club litter sweep, where volunteers were asked to collect trash and other items left in the sand.

Howard Hogue, who is known affectionately as Beach Santa, helped organize the beach cleanup. “What we do here … people will pick up the litter, document it, and that gets entered into the litter journal for the South Carolina Aquarium,” he explained.

Hogue said he would often venture out to the beach to collect littler several years ago, which doubled as a form of staying active and healthy. But he was asked in 2018 to join a group from the South Carolina Aquarium to start documenting the litter that was collected from the beach.

“It’s great to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” he said, adding that the beach was a madhouse with the volume of people enjoying the sand and sun, along with the island’s firework show.

“And when you get that many people, there is bound to be litter left … the trashcans on the beach are a convenience, but it’s better to pack your litter and take it home with you,” he said.

The cleanup crew met on the beach at 7:00 a.m. and were asked to spend about 30 minutes of their time collecting litter and items. They were invited to enjoy a breakfast discount at some area restaurants after the work.

“There’s one thing you should leave on the beach – your footprints. Everything else you should take,” said Hogue.

It’s not clear how much litter was collected on Wednesday morning.