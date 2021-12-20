Volunteers needed for Charleston Marathon

FILE | Runners leave the starting line during the Charleston Marathon.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Marathon is in need of 300 volunteers to work the January 15 race.

The race, which is in its 12th year, was started by the group Engaging Creative Minds to fund arts programs at local schools.

Different courses will be set up at locations throughout the Lowcountry, including (but not limited to) The Citadel, King Street, and Park Circle. Kids routes are available as well.

Volunteers opportunities range from set-up to course monitoring to manning aid stations.

